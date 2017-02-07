Party says it is disheartening when govt spends millions to build sporting facilities to uplift children but lacks management skills to maintain facilities

Daveyton Golf Course is an abandoned site

6 February 2017

The DA conducted an oversight visit to the Daveyton Golf Course in Ekurhuleni last week.

A once thriving golfing facility and the pride of the Daveyton is now nothing more than an abandoned site.

The Daveyton Golf Course was developed by the Ekurhuleni Metro Council in order to address the shortage of golfing facilitates and training for the community.

The caretaker had informed the DA that more than 60 children had trained for golf at the club on a daily basis in the past, but currently, youth from the community cannot make use of the facility as it is in such disarray.

The grass on the golf course has not been cut for several months. Half the boundary wall is missing which leads the course open to vandalism.

On numerous occasions, the caretaker has had requested the Gauteng Department of Sport and Recreation to cut the grass and attend to maintenance issues, but this has all fallen on deaf ears.

It is extremely disheartening when the government spends millions of rands to build sporting facilities, to uplift children within the community, but lacks the basic management and maintenance skills to sustain these facilities.

The DA has submitted questions to the MEC for Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Ms Faith Mazibuko, in the Legislature to ascertain whether there is a maintenance budget for the golf course, when will restoration take place and whether or not the department intends to keep the club doors open.

Issued by Michele Clarke, DA Gauteng Constituency Head – Benoni, 6 February 2017