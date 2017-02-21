This is after Fabio Todeschini accuses mayor of being behind “crass development-at-all-costs culture”

Mayor Patricia de Lille has threatened to sue architect and UCT emeritus professor Fabio Todeschini after he publicly accused her of being the source of the city council’s “crass development-at-all-costs culture” which is harming Cape Town.

Todeschini, a former director of UCT’s school of architecture and planning, and patron of the Urban Design Institute of South Africa, made the comments in an article in the latest issue of Architect and Builder Magazine South Africa about the City’s approval of a massive R1bn, 60m-high building on the edge of the Bo-Kaap in Cape Town’s heritage conservation area.

Todeschini wrote: “It is more than ironic that the mayor of this city, the very person who will ultimately decide on this appeal [against the approval of the building], is the very source of this prevailing and crass development-at-all-costs culture that is tending to do great harm to our city.”

