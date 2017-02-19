President says three SANDF members rushed to sewer pit at Naval Base to assist Public Works staff, all died

PRESIDENT ZUMA CONVEYS HIS CONDOLENCES ON THE TRAGIC DEATH OF SANDF MEMBERS AND PUBLIC WORKS STAFF MEMBERS

President Jacob Zuma has expressed deep sadness and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the three South African Navy soldiers and the three construction workers from the Department of Public Works who tragically died whilst working in a sewer pit at the Naval Base in Durban today on Friday, 17 February 2017.

It is understood that the three soldiers rushed to the pit to try and assist the Public Works staff members who were struggling to breathe underground.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula called the President and informed him of the tragedy.

“We are devastated by the deaths of these hard working soldiers and their colleagues. It is really tragic for all of them to lose their lives in this manner. This is a most painful and traumatic time for all the families and for all of us. This happens just when we were preparing to join the SANDF in Durban for the Armed Forces Day celebration which also marks the centenary of the sinking of the SS Mendi vessel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families at this difficult and painful time”.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 18 February 2017