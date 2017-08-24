DA says diplomatic immunity granted to Zimbabwean first lady is highly irregular

DA welcomes decision to summon DIRCO Minister over the Mugabe Escape

23 August 2017

The DA welcomes today’s unanimous agreement by the International Relations and Co-operation Portfolio Committee on our request for DIRCO Minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to be summoned to Parliament to account for the decision to grant diplomatic immunity to the Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

The First Lady’s diplomatic immunity application was only made after assault allegations had been made against her by 20-year old South African, Gabriella Engels. The diplomatic immunity granted to Grace Mugabe is therefore highly irregular.

South Africa cannot be treated as a playground for international criminals. International relations can never justify trampling on the rights of our people.

This is a matter of utmost importance and Chairperson Masango needs to ensure that a date for this meeting is scheduled with the Minister urgently.

The DA will make sure the Minister fully accounts for her decision to let Grace go.

Issued by Stevens Mokgalapa, DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, 23 August 2017