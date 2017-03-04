Party says it should not be used as a mitigating factor

Diwali Facebook ranter's guilty plea is remorseless - KZN ANC

3 March 2017

Durban – The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says that Facebook ranter Dawie Kriel's guilty plea to racist comments is just a "technical approach", rather than a real show of real remorse.

"We are happy, but we do not think [him] pleading guilty should be used as a mitigating factor. He is pleading guilty because it was not going to be possible for him to argue this case and win in a court of law," ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli told News24 on Friday.

Kriel on Friday pleaded guilty to a crimen injuria charge in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

There large group gathered outside court, including a number of ANC and DA supporters.

According to Ntuli, the ANC had requested a heavy sentence, that would include jail time for Kriel.

"We do not agree with this approach of a fine because racists have got supporters in the country that are willing to fund them. What they say represents a belief by a tiny minority in our country which continues to perpetrate racism, and no regard for beliefs of black and African people."

He added that Kriel "deserves to be kept in jail for whatever number of years".

"We should not keep people like this in our society. To do so would undermine the essence of what the Constitution requires of us to live in a country where we respect each other."

Kriel took to Facebook and racially insulted Hindus celebrating Diwali last year. In November, he stated that he intended pleading guilty to the charge.

In his Facebook post, Kriel spoke about his dislike of fireworks set off over the weekend-long festival of light.

"Same story every year. Despite the outcry about crackers every year and in spite of the ban on the imports, Zuma still gives the Gupta's and company license to import that shit by the container load. Profit profit profit," he had posted.

The post continued: "To those idol worshippers and devil disciples who buy them in the name of religion, piss-off back to your dark hole in the backwoods of India you dickhead!! I could strangle you morons with my bare hands and derive great pleasure in watching your face turn blue and your tongue pop out."

He also undertook to promote what he called "Divali" with bang-free fireworks.

Afterwards Kriel posted an apology for his rant made "in anger".

The ANC previously opened a case with police against Kriel.

Kriel is expected back in court at a later stage.

News24