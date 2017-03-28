Magistrate says sending him to prison will not serve as rehabilitation because he is a first time offender

Diwali racist Dawie Kriel gets 'light' sentence - ANC, DA

27 March 2017

Durban - The African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal have finally agreed on something - that the sentence imposed on Facebook racist Dawie Kriel on Monday was too lenient.

The Durban Magistrate's Court sentenced the 59-year-old to a R6 000 fine or 12 months in prison, wholly suspended for five years.

Magistrate Themba Sishi said Kriel's comments were hurtful, humiliating, and stereotyped the Hindu faith.

"Sending him to prison will not serve rehabilitation, because he is a first time offender."

ANC eThekwini regional secretary Bheki Ntuli said they had hoped for a one-year jail sentence.

"Comments made by Kriel are an attack on the foundation on which our democracy is based. Racism must be strongly condemned by government and courts. Only a fine of R6 000? We are not happy."

Severity

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the fine did not take into account the severity of the crime.

"We thought, maybe the man could have been forced to make an apology or do some community work."

During Diwali 2016, Kriel ranted about his dislike of fireworks set off over the weekend-long Hindu festival of light.

"Same story every year. Despite the outcry about crackers every year and in spite of the ban on the imports, Zuma still gives the Gupta's and company license to import that shit by the container load. Profit profit profit," he wrote in a post.

"To those idol worshippers and devil disciples who buy them in the name of religion, piss-off back to your dark hole in the backwoods of India you dickhead!! I could strangle you morons with my bare hands and derive great pleasure in watching your face turn blue and your tongue pop out," he added.

He undertook to promote what he called "Divali" with silent fireworks. Both the ANC and the DA then took him to court.

"I have nothing to say. Everything was said in court," Kriel told News24 outside the court afterward.

News24