Committee commends management of agency for ensuring vulnerable receive their grants

Dlamini should still be held accountable for 'self-made' SASSA crisis - Scopa

3 April 2017

Cape Town – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should still be held accountable for the "self-made" South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) crisis, Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) said on Monday.

However, the committee commended SASSA for ensuring the payment of grants after months of uncertainty, with no glitches having been reported so far.

"Scopa would like to commend the management of SASSA for ensuring that the most vulnerable in the country receive their social grants, which are the only barrier between starvation and a dignified life for many families," said Scopa chairperson Themba Godi.

Godi said he was happy that Parliament had played an active and critical role in ensuring that the "catastrophe" of non-payment was avoided.

"Scopa would like to apologise to grant recipients who have been needlessly subjected to anxiety and uncertainty," he said.

"Scopa still maintains, as confirmed by the Constitutional Court, that this was a self-made crisis for which the Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini, should be solely and personally held accountable."

Godi said Scopa would be closely monitoring the implementation of SASSA's extended contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), and the timeous conclusion of a new one, to avoid a repeat of the drama that occurred last month.

News24