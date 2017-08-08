President wants to know how Party can say there is no such thing

'Do you have friends' in white monopoly capital? - Zuma lambasts SACP

7 August 2017

Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma on Sunday had strong words for the South African Communist Party, accusing them of defending white monopoly capital.

"They cannot disown it (the ANC) today. Why do they say that there is no white monopoly capital in South Africa today? Do you have friends there?" Zuma asked in isiZulu at the unveiling of the Harry Gwala statue in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

The SACP has been calling for Zuma to resign, saying he was no longer fit to be president.

The party, which has threatened to split from the alliance, has been putting pressure on the ANC to vote Zuma out of power.

On Worker's Day, the party refused to be addressed by Zuma and they have said they do not want to be addressed by Zuma at any of the SACP gatherings.

On Monday, National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete is expected to announce whether or not the motion of no confidence vote scheduled for Tuesday will be by secret ballot.

On Sunday, Zuma made no mention of the motion of no confidence, nor did he hit back at his detractors.

Harry Gwala was a disciplined member of the SACP.

"In the beginning we did not have the alliance, the ANC was on its own. Gwala knew that the alliance was fought for.

"You see us, that were educated by Harry Gwala, nothing can derail us…It does not matter how much the ANC angers you.

"If your politics is half full, then you will go around organising other members. If it is full you will be like Jesus and say, 'They do not know that they are doing'."

He asked the gathering what it meant when a person owned more than 50% of businesses in a small area.

"They are monopolists."

In the beginning the ANC was well thought out, it was the communists that thought it out, said Zuma.

"The ANC is the only answer to people in South Africa."

