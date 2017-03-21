Condition of ANC veteran stabilising, says spokesperson

Doctors happy with Kathrada's recovery - foundation

20 March 2017

Johannesburg – ANC struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada's condition following an operation remains unchanged.

On Monday, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation spokesperson Neeshen Balton said he saw the 87-year-old on Sunday night and he appeared to have had a restful night on Saturday.

"There aren't significant signs of improvement, he is still being kept sedated but his doctors are happy with his recovery," said Balton.

He said contrary to reports, Kathrada is not on life support.

"His condition remains unchanged and that is a good thing because his condition is stabilising."

Kathrada was hospitalised on March 4 for surgery related to blood clotting on the brain.

News24