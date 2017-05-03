Party says minister has returned to neglecting her portfolio and is instead campaigning for the ANC succession race

‘Dodging’ Dlamini bunks Parliament again

2 May 2017

Social Development Minister, Bathabile ‘Dodging’ Dlamini, has failed yet again to show up to a meeting of a Parliamentary committee.

The Select Committee on Social Services, which was meant to be briefed on the Department’s Budget Vote and Annual Performance Plan, was cancelled earlier today as neither the Minister or her Deputy, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, bothered to show up.

The DA’s Shadow Minister of Social Development, Bridget Masango, said that “this follows a trend of ‘Dodging’ Dlamini’s old antics of avoiding vital parliamentary meetings and therefore accountability. Dlamini has previously missed a critical portfolio meeting on 25 January to attend an ANC Legotla in Addis Ababa, and a SCOPA meeting on 28 February, when she was meant to update Parliament on the South Africa Social Security Agency (SASSA’s) and the Department of Social Development’s progress in putting in place the distribution of social grants.”

According to DA member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Thandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana, “the select committee, was forced to sit and wait for the Minister to show up and the cancellation of the meeting was a waste of precious funds as money had been spent on ensuring other members of the committee were present.”

It appears that while the Constitutional Court had to rescue the Minister from the social grant crisis earlier this year, by extending the contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), it is likely that Dlamini has returned to neglecting her portfolio and instead campaigning for the ANC succession race.

This does not bode well for Dlamini keeping to the Constitutional Court’s order, ensuring that a new and valid service provider is found before the current extension comes to an end next year. So much as a day with her off the ball could spell disaster in solving the social grant crisis which Dlamini herself created.

Dlamini’s disdain for the 17 million South Africans who rely on social grants to get by is again on display for all to see. It is high time that she is fired and the needs of the people are put above the interests of the few.

Issued by Bridget Masango and Thandi Mpambo-Sibhukwana, DA Shadow Minister of Social Development and DA Member of the NCOP, 2 May 2017