New head joined dept in 1999 as a Deputy Director and has worked in various areas since

DONDO MOGAJANE APPOINTED NATIONAL TREASURY DIRECTOR-GENERAL

National Treasury congratulates Mr Dondo Mogajane on his appointment as the department’s new Director-General. Mr Mogajane joined National Treasury in 1999 as a Deputy Director and has worked in various areas within the department including among others, Intergovernmental Relations, Provincial Budget Analysis and International Economic Relations. Between 2007 and 2010, Mr Mogajane represented South Africa at the Executive Board of the World Bank as a senior advisor for Africa Group 1 countries.

Between 2010 and May 2014, Mr Mogajane served as the Chief of Staff in the Ministry of Finance and later as the acting Chief Operating Officer from May 2014 until May 2015. He was later appointed Deputy Director-General responsible for the Public Finance division at National Treasury, a position he occupied since June 2015. Following a request by former DG Lungisa Fuzile to shorten his contract to end in May 2017 instead of May 2018, Mr Mogajane was appointed acting Director-General from 15 May 2017.

Prior to his appointment at the National Treasury, Mr Mogajane was a Student Housing Manager and part-time lecturer at Durban Westville University. He was also a lecturer in Public Management at Technikon SA and ML Sultan Technikon, and Deputy Director at Environmental and Development Agency Trust.

Mr Mogajane has two honours degrees in Public Management and Human Resources and Industrial Relations obtained at the University of Durban Westville. He also completed a Master’s degree in Public Management at the University of Maryland (USA), a Management Advancement Programme at Wits Business School and a Programme in Budgeting and Public Financial Management at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Speaking in Parliament today on Mr Mogajane’s appointment, Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba congratulated him “for his appointment in this important position” and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Statement issued by National Treasury, 8 June 2017