Natasha Mazzone says this should form part of parliamentary inquiry into Eskom

Parliamentary inquiry into Eskom must include Duduzane Zuma’s fake intelligence report

The DA will write to Parliament’s Chair of Chairs, Cedric Frolick, to urge that the most recent evidence of possible political interference in Eskom, this time by Duduzane Zuma, also be investigated in the course of the inquiry that the DA has requested.

Just over a week ago, the DA requested that Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee launch a full-scale parliamentary inquiry into Eskom, without delay. I will now also seek an update as to when the inquiry will go ahead

Reports in the media today allege that President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, generated a fake ‘intelligence’ report which was then used by President Zuma to force the firing of four Eskom executives in 2015.

Following the suspension of the Eskom executives, Brian Molefe was appointed CEO and Trillian, a Gupta company, was awarded an R400 million coal supply contract ignoring evidence that coal from Trillian’s Brakfontein’s mine was out of specification.

Minister Lynn Brown, now more than ever, needs to appear on Tuesday before the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises and account for this deepening nightmare at Eskom.

The latest revelation and the recent return of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO are no coincidence at all. The Gupta-Zuma mafia has shown that they will stop at nothing to ensure that Eskom becomes their personal fiefdom where they can do as they please, at the expense of South Africa and its people.

The DA will use all the available options at our disposal to ensure that good corporate governance fundamentals are restored at Eskom and that the abuse of public money and undue influence is completely removed from the boardrooms of our SOEs.

Statement issued by Natasha Mazzone MP, DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, 21 May 2017