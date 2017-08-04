President's son says it was never his intention to offend anyone by expressing his view on current political landscape

Edward Zuma apologises to ANC for his public attack on Gordhan, Hanekom

3 August 2017

Durban - President Jacob Zuma's son Edward has apologised for publishing an open letter attacking ANC NEC members Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan, the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal said on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed, through a statement, that they had received a letter of apology from the president's son, "following his unpleasant remarks about two NEC members".

"The ANC expresses its sincere gratitude to comrade Edward for respecting and subjecting himself to the political discipline of the organisation," said Ntuli.

According to the statement, in his letter Zuma said: "It was never my intention to offend anyone by expressing my view on the current political landscape in the country, hence, I withdraw those words that might have caused this and wish to plead for forgiveness from the ANC on that. Hoping this letter finds you in good spirit, maqabane [comrades]."

Zuma had, in an open letter last week, referred to Hanekom as a "white monopoly capitalist offspring - who is no better than a vile dog trained to maul a black skin" and a "white Afrikaner, anti majoritarian sellout".

He had also referred to former finance minister Gordhan as another sell-out who wanted "natives to be perennially marginalised".

Legal action

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday told News24 that it intended to proceed with its legal action against Zuma, even after his apology.

Commission spokesperson Gail Smith confirmed that they were aware of Zuma's apology.

"The commission will be taking this matter to the Equality Court. The commission strongly believes the contents of the open letter constitute hate speech, which contravenes freedom of expression as established in section 16 of the South African Constitution," Smith said.

The commission also expressed concern over Zuma's statements in the media in response to the SAHRC's initial statement, released on Friday, July 28, Smith said.

On Saturday morning, Zuma wrote that the SAHRC was keeping South Africans in check with the "whip of censure".

"Institutions like the SAHRC still possess a residue of the exclusionary minority mindset in terms of the cases and issues they target. Could it be that such minority minded institutions and the SAHRC may just lead us into another race war?" he wrote.

News24