EFF considers disciplinary steps against its Mogale City Councillors

13 July 2017

Cape Town – The EFF in the Mogale City council is considering disciplinary proceedings against its councillors who voted with the ANC to adopt the municipality's budget on Tuesday.

"This is the highest form of defiance of the revolutionary tenants of the Economic Freedom Fighters," party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Essentially, the mandate was that they should not vote for the corrupt ANC; that is they must not vote so that the people's money is put in the hands of the African National Criminals who do nothing but steal. These fighters went against resolutions of the EFF, rendering the non-negotiable cardinal pillar on anti-corruption futile."

The party was waiting for a formal report before instituting disciplinary proceedings against the nine councillors.

Business Day quoted EFF councillor Smanga Mkhumbeni as saying that the ANC had incorporated the EFF's proposals in its budget and that they, therefore, could not reject it.

The municipality was under pressure to pass its budget. Last month, the ANC took the municipality back from the DA, after a motion of no confidence in mayor Michael Holenstein succeeded with the use of a secret ballot.

Ndlozi said the EFF’s leadership had resolved that it would never vote with the ANC in Parliament, legislatures, metros, and municipalities.

“The ANC steals the money of the people and has been doing so for the past 23 years. Our immediate tactical duty is to unite with all opposition to remove this parasitic and kleptocratic regime of ANC kleptomaniacs.”

The DA had their members undergo lie detector tests to determine who had voted with the ANC against Holenstein.

News24