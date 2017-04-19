Parties say 'unresolved issues' over logistics means they won't be participating but it is not the end of a united revolt against president

EFF, Cope not joining Limpopo march against Zuma

18 April 2017

Polokwane – The EFF and Cope said on Tuesday that they would not be participating in the DA's planned march against President Jacob Zuma in Polokwane, citing logistical problems.

Over the weekend, the DA announced plans to march to the provincial treasury as part of ongoing action against Zuma.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the party would not be marching because of a lack of engagement and insufficient details.

The EFF's Jossy Buthane said "unresolved issues" over the logistics meant that it would also not be participating.

However, the party said its non-participation was not the end of a united opposition party revolt against Zuma.

DA members have been gathering at a park in Polokwane ahead of the march, with some holding up placards with anti-Zuma messages and calling for the president to be fired.

