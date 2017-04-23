There is an urgent need for unity of labour movement across the world to take advantage of this moment of crisis

EFF SENDS SOLIDARITY TO THE THE NEW SOUTH AFRICAN FEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS

21 April, 2017

The EFF sends its revolutionary solidarity and best wishes to the new South African Federation of Trade Unions which is starting its founding congress today. The federation congress, representing 700 000 workers in 24 trade unions will meet through 1800 delegates from 21 - 23 April, 2017 to decide on its leadership, constitution, logo and character.

We extend our revolutionary solidarity and affirm the importance of an independent trade union federation to rise in our country and fight the genuine workers' struggles. The federation rises when capitalism is facing a crisis in the whole world following the constant collapse of financial markets. This has a great impact on the movement of profit on a global scale.

Imperialist countries are also fast projecting economic policies that seek protectionism because of the global volatility they experience. This has a great threat in that it could lead to losses in millions of jobs.

There is an urgent need for a unity of labor movement across the world to take advantage of this moment of crisis and score real workers' gains. Above all, to continue the battle against precarious labor contracts that render millions of working people in conditions of permanent insecurity. The work of SAFTU is indeed paramount and will be met by many challenges in that regard.

We wish SAFTU well over the next three days, reminding them that workers of the world must unite for they have nothing to loose but their chains. We beseech them to always prioritize workers and their interests and to pursue the economic emancipation of the entire working class from wage labor and capitalist exploitation with revolutionary bravery and determination.

Long live SAFTU, long live!

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 22 April 2017