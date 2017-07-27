Zhaun Ahmed accosted by three men at around 17:40 on Tuesday

Cape Town - A 71-year-old man was abducted outside his business in Woodstock, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

Three unknown men allegedly accosted Zhaun Ahmed around 17:40 on Tuesday, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana. Ahmed is the owner of Zhauns in Woodstock.

"According to information, the victim and his driver were busy in his vehicle. An unknown double cab bakkie pulled up behind them, whereby three men threatened the victim with a firearm and forced him into their bakkie and drove off in the direction of Victoria Road, Woodstock."

The bakkie was later found abandoned in the same street.

Police officers were working to trace the missing man, said Rwexana.

It was not immediately clear what the circumstances of the abduction were.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects, or who witnessed the incident, can contact Warrant Officer David Miles on 021 486 2840 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

News24