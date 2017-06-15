ANC asks that councillors who did not show up be charged

Meeting to elect new Mogale City mayor cancelled after no-show by opposition parties

14 June 2017

Rustenburg - A scheduled council meeting in Rustenburg to elect a new mayor for Mogale City was cancelled on Wednesday morning.

This after the DA, EFF and IFP were a no-show. ANC speaker Patrick Lipuli was forced to close council, as there was no quorum.

ANC councillors also requested that Lipuli charge the councillors who had not attended.

While the DA did not pitch at council, EFF councillors stood outside the building and refused to go inside.

Only 38 councillors of the ANC attended the sitting.

Also read: Lie detector test for DA Mogale City councillors

ANC regional secretary Sanele Ngweventsha said the DA's absence showed the people of Mogale City that the party was not willing to put their needs first.

"We appeal to all of them to really see the true colours of the DA and elect an ANC mayor," Ngweventsha said.

Another sitting for an election of a new mayor will take place on June 28.

The EFF's Tina Mabala said they had decided not to be part of the sitting because the DA had sold out during the motion of no confidence against former mayor Michael Holenstein, who was voted out last week.

"It simply says that the DA does not have the people of Mogale City at heart."

Last week on Tuesday, Holenstein was ousted, with 39 votes in favour of the motion of no confidence. A total of 38 councillors voted against the motion.

The ANC holds 38 seats in the council, the EFF nine, the IFP two, and the FF Plus one.

News24