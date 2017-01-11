Party says fraudulent misrepresentation of education qualifications in SA cannot be treated lightly

Ellen Tshabalala should be investigated for fraud

10 January 2017

The Congress of the People is hopeful that the appearance of the former chairwoman of the SABC board, Ellen Tshabalala, before the Parliamentary ad hoc committee on Friday, will speed up the investigation of the fraud charges that were laid against her in 2015.

On 15 July 2015 COPE laid fraud charges against Ellen Tshabalala for misrepresenting her education qualifications, case number CAS 461/7/2015. Police told COPE, after more than 18 months, that they are still busy with the investigation and will hand over the docket to the National Prosecutor Authority for a decision.

COPE wants to reiterate that misrepresentation of education qualifications is a serious offence and believes that sufficient evidence exists to charge Ellen Tshabalala we cannot understand why the police are dragging their feet with this investigation

The fraudulent misrepresentation of education qualifications in our country cannot be treated lightly. Our law enforcement agencies must come on very harshly on these crooks. They occupy positions fraudulently while there are properly qualified people who sit at home without work. COPE wants to assure both the Minister of Police and the public that will never get tired in fighting for justice. Ends!

Issued by Dennis Bloem, COPE Spokesperson, 10 January 2017