SOE finally comes clean about how it paid Gupta-linked firm almost R500m for consulting work

At Eskom’s annual results presentation on Wednesday 19 July, the power utility finally admitted that it paid Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners R495-million for consulting work.

McKinsey, the company that was originally brought in, received another R900-million for the same project. We now know that both Eskom and public enterprises minister Lynne Brown have been misleading the public for months over the R1.4-billion Eskom deal (see graphic).

Click here to read the full article.