S'bu Sithole says he has not been fired

eThekwini city manager still at work amid claims of sacking

21 December 2016

Durban – eThekwini Municipality city manager S'bu Sithole on Wednesday dismissed claims that he had been fired by Mayor Zandile Gumede.

The Democratic Alliance released a statement on Wednesday saying that Sithole was sacked for blocking "cadre deployment" in key positions within the municipality.

A statement issued by DA KZN leader Zwakele Mcwango said the party had reliably learnt of Sithole's ousting.

"The DA believes that city manager Sithole is the victim of ANC bullying and [the ruling party in the city would] stop at nothing to insert its cadres into government jobs," he said.

"The DA believes that the city manager was the last bulwark against this ANC programme, and therefore Mayor Gumede had to sack the city manager.

"Now, a whole week later, Mayor Gumede has realised that her sacking of the city manager was illegal and had called a special council meeting for this week to try and rectify her mistake," Mcwango added.

Sithole, speaking to News24, said he was at his office on Wednesday morning.

"I don't want to comment. At the moment I am still at the office. They [the DA] have their own information," he said.

"My contract is coming to an end and I understand there is a special council meeting on Thursday and I will know more then. For now I am still working," he said.

Sithole's contract as city manager is coming to an end in less than 10 days. He has reapplied for his job and it is understood that he has been shortlisted for the post.

This article first appeared on News24, see here.