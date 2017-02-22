Did the Family try to fly a case full of diamonds from the Oppenheimers’ private VIP terminal? We investigate . . .

Six days after the Gupta family infamously “fled” South Africa last year on a late-night flight, a second Gupta plane tried to leave with a box believed to have been full of diamonds.

On April 13, a Gupta business jet with tail number ZS-AKG was preparing to depart Fireblade Aviation’s VVIP (very, very important person) terminal at OR Tambo International Airport when X-ray scanners picked up something suspicious inside a suitcase belonging to the departing party.

In the suitcase was a box containing what looked like stones – more precisely, diamonds.

When Fireblade security asked to see what was inside, a Gupta security staffer refused, took the bag from the counter and left.

This version of events was provided by three independent sources – two close to Fireblade and one a senior member of South Africa’s security establishment.

