FF Plus supports vote of no confidence in Zuma

3 April 2017

The FF Plus will support any vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma. Efforts to have a vote of no confidence in him again must, however, be considered strategically.

The correct strategy would be to give the ANC the opportunity to try and rally support internally through which a vote of no confidence in Zuma could be introduced by ANC members of parliament.

Any vote of no confidence in Zuma from the opposition will unite ANC members of parliament as the ANC will not allow the impression that an opposition party succeeded in having the president removed.

A motion from the opposition will be a futile exercise. Members of opposition parties should rather focus on confidentially rallying ANC MP’s to introduce a vote of no confidence in Zuma.

Another possibility is an effort to have the vote in the motion of no confidence be by means of secret ballot.

Issued by Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus Leader, 3 April 2017