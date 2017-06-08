Belvedere, Western Knysna head and Brenton-on-Sea have all been evacuated

Series of evacuations as firefighters struggle to contain 26 Knysna fires

Cape Town – Three areas along the Garden Route have been evacuated following a series of raging fires that have set the area ablaze.

Belvedere, Western Knysna head and Brenton-on-Sea have all been evacuated after strong winds fanned the flames of 26 fires around the Knysna area on Wednesday, Local Government MEC Anton Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan said.

Earlier, three people died as a result of the fires.

Eden district municipality disaster management community services manager and spokesperson, Gerhard Otto, said a farm worker, his wife and son died in the fire near Rheenendal in Knysna.

Western Cape traffic head Kenny Africa said fire rescue services were struggling to contain the mountain fire that was being fuelled by the strong winds as a result of the monstrous storm gripping the province.

Africa said the N2 outside Knysna, Sedgefield, and Plettenberg Bay remained closed due to dense smoke and heat emanating from the fire, which impaired road visibility.

He confirmed that the Huguenot tunnel also remained closed from Tuesday night for heavy vehicles and trucks due to power failures in Wellington and Worcester.

Motorists in smaller vehicles are being redirected to use Du Toits Kloof Pass on the N1 as an alternative.

According to Africa, other areas affected by the raging storm include Beach Road and Helen Suzman Boulevard and Three Anchor Bay in Sea Point, which are closed due to high tide. Motorists were asked to use Main Road, Green Point, High Level Road, Sea Point, Regent Road, and Sea Point as alternative routes.

Africa also confirmed that numerous trucks had been blown over by rough winds, including one outside Worcester, one in Piketberg, and two trucks on the N2 between Caledon and Bote River. Baden Powell Drive had also been closed off with Strandfontein Road, 5th Avenue and Main Road, Grassy Park and Prince George Drive as alternatives.

The South African Weather Services has advised that the current weather conditions will persist until approximately 06:00 on Thursday. Showers were likely to subside thereafter.

News24 was unable to get in touch with the George Municipality for comment on the impact of the fires.

News24