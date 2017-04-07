Council speaker called names after demanding sitting be postponed to honour Solomon Mahlangu

Fireworks erupt in Tshwane state of capital address

6 April 2017

Pretoria - The state of the capital address in Tshwane started with a bang when ANC councillors interrupted council speaker Katlego Mathebe and called her isifebe (bitch).

African National Congress councillors demanded that the council sitting be postponed to honour the anniversary of the death of struggle hero Solomon Mahlangu.

Before proceedings could begin, ANC councillors held a parade that included a man walking through the hall with a noose around his neck. The councillors held placards which read that the Democratic Alliance had killed Mahlangu.

Emotions were heightened when ANC councillors sang a popular struggle song about Mahlangu while marching toward Mayor Solly Msimanga and his protection unit.

When the commotion was finally halted by Mathebe, ANC councillors stopped her as she was about to begin proceedings with a silent prayer. After much protest, Mathebe agreed to a moment of silence.

Mahlangu's grave 'desecrated by the DA'

ANC councillors then demanded that Mathebe postpone proceedings, "or else".

"You have beautiful flowers here that you can donate to the Mahlangus. We cannot continue this sitting while the grave of Mahlangu continues to be desecrated by the DA," one ANC councillor said.

Mathebe continued in a desperate attempt to begin proceedings, but ANC members continued singing.

Mathebe then decided to adjourn proceedings. Some ANC councillors started calling Mathebe isifebe .

Economic Freedom Fighters and DA councillors sat in silence.

News24