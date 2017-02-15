Felamandla Mkhize shot in Dundee on Saturday

Former KZN deputy mayor dies after shooting

14 February 2017

Durban – Former uMzinyathi District Municipality deputy mayor Felamandla Mkhize has died after he was shot at the weekend, KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said on Tuesday.

Condemning Mkhize's brutal murder, Kaunda said Mkhize - who was a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor during his term - was shot in Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Kaunda said police had confirmed on Tuesday morning that Mkhize had succumbed to his injuries and a case of murder was now being investigated.

The motive for his killing was still unknown, but Kaunda called for calm and restraint and urged people to allow the law to run its course.

"We appeal to people not to speculate on the motive for his killing. Police have assured us that the case is receiving maximum attention and we urge co-operation. Mkhize's murder comes at a time when, as the province, we are still reeling from the killing of seven people in Richmond and eMatimatolo at the weekend."

"We must never surrender our province to those who want to turn it into a killing field. I wish to send my deepest condolences to the Mkhize family and to his political party," said Kaunda.

Mkhize was no longer a member of the NFP at the time of his death, the party said.

This article first appeared on News24, see here.