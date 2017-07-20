55-page indictment was on Wednesday afternoon served to the accused

Former Parktown Boys coach faces over 160 charges, including sexual assault

Johannesburg - A former Parktown Boys High School sports coach is facing more than 160 charges - ranging from attempted murder, sexual assault, and neglect - it was revealed on Wednesday.

A 55-page indictment was on Wednesday afternoon served to the accused and his legal representative, Clinton Symes, in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

It details various charges, including sexually grooming children, assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and exposure of pornography to children.

The 22-year-old accused is also an assistant boarding school master and is alleged to have sexually groomed more than 20 pupils, aged between 15 and 16.

All the counts he faces involve child victims and the indictment could not be put on record to protect their identity.

The man, with jet black hair, walked into court with two friends and his hands behind his back.

Wearing a black shirt with white stripes, and a black and grey zip through hoodie on top of that, he nervously bit the sides of his mouth.

The allegations emerged after the teacher was caught on a surveillance camera allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil's genitals in the common room of the school's hostel in November 2016.

He was arrested in November last year and later released on bail. He resigned from the school and did not face an internal disciplinary process.

The pre-trial hearing is set to be heard in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on September 8.

The accused left court shortly after his brief appearance, avoiding eye contact with representatives from the school, who were seated on the right-hand side of the gallery.

The school refused to comment outside court and said no statement would be issued. The man's bail was extended.

News24