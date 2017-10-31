Former MEC asked for leave to pursue her postgraduate degree overseas, says party

30 October 2017

Johannesburg – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has clarified the leave of absence of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, after media reports alleged that she is not registered as a postgraduate student at an overseas university.

About 141 psychiatric patients died after being moved to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) last year when the health department – under Mahlangu - terminated its contract with the Life Esidimeni group due to cost-cutting measures.

Mahlangu resigned in February before the health ombudsman released a damning report on the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Rapport reported a week ago that Mahlangu was on board a flight to London’s Heathrow Airport on July 29.

In a series of tweets, the party said Mahlangu had asked for a leave of absence at the end of August this year to pursue her postgraduate degree overseas. This was granted.

Mahlangu was expected to be subpoenaed to testify at the on-going Life Esidimeni hearings.

News24 previously reported that the London School of Economics indicates the university only has examinations in January.

It has now surfaced in an article by the Mail and Guardian’s Bhekisisa, that the former MEC is not registered as a student at the London School of Economics.

Gauteng ANC has still maintained that Mahlangu will testify, refusing to be drawn into questions of her whereabouts or where she is registered as a postgraduate student.

Hearings into the patient deaths continue this week despite initial expectations that the hearings would end at the end of October.

