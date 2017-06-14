DA says families are suffering extreme distress by the delay in releasing their loved ones for burial

Gauteng mortuary strike must be resolved urgently

13 June 2017

The strike by certain staff members at Gauteng state mortuaries must be resolved as soon as possible.

Families are suffering extreme distress by the delay in releasing the bodies of their loved ones for burial.

Diepkloof mortuary is the worst affected. There were violent scenes there last Friday, with some doctors held hostage for a period of time, and Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa arrived and then sped off with her security guards.

Speedy efforts should be made to address genuine grievances by Forensic Pathology Officers, but any violence should be condemned and halted.

The Gauteng Health Department got a court order in December last year to stop another mortuary strike, and should do this now as well.

We cannot have a situation where bodies pile up in mortuaries, causing further anguish to bereaved families.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC, 13 June 2017