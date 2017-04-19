Party says poor conditions at barracks could have negative effect on morale, affecting performance to defend and protect citizens

Gauteng SAPS barracks require urgent intervention

18 April 2017

Gauteng’s SAPS barracks are in a complete state of disrepair and many police officers are subjected to appalling living conditions.

According to media reports today, poor conditions at barracks could have a negative effect on officers’ morale, affecting their performance and overall duty to defend and protect citizens of the country.

Gauteng SAPS Commissioner, Lt. Gen. Deliwe de Lange, needs to ensure urgent intervention and that the National SAPS and the Ministry of Police provide alternative accommodation to Gauteng SAPS officers residing in barracks.

As South Africa’s crime hub, Gauteng needs effective and efficient policing. We simply cannot allow those who enforce the law to in live sub-human conditions.

It is utterly unacceptable that this situation needs to be highlighted by the media before any action is taken.

The DA will hold Community Saftey MEC, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, accountable by ensuring she negotiates with the provincial SAPS commissioner to get the ball rolling in improving the conditions of barracks in the province.

Issued by Michele Clarke, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Community Safety, 18 April 2017