Justus De Goede says it is clearly impossible to meet the special needs of the elderly on a subsidy of R1 887 per month

Gauteng’s elderly cannot afford quality care

6 November 2017

From the DA’s visits to a number of elderly care facilities, it emerges that many of these institutions charge fees of between R4000 to R9000 per resident, depending on the level of specialised care services that they receive.

Despite the high cost of care for the elderly, the Gauteng Department of Social Development only provides a subsidy to registered care facilities of R1 887 per month per beneficiary. A direct result of this is the fact that most of these facilities are far from fully utilized.

According to Gauteng MEC for Social Development, Nandi Mayathula-Khoza, some facilities receive a subsidy of R3 059 per month per beneficiary, a subsidy based on selective criteria which were not made public by the MEC. Without these, it is not possible to fully evaluate the Department’s basis for differentiating between recipients of the subsidy.

It is clearly impossible to meet the special needs of the elderly on a subsidy of R1 887 per month.

As pointed out by the DA during question time in the Legislature, the Department of Social Development should differentiate its approach in funding NPOs registered to care for the Province’s senior citizens who, as a group, are not only the most vulnerable and in need of support and specialised care, but are largely from disadvantaged backgrounds

The MEC was requested to revisit her Department’s funding policy for elderly care, which has clearly fallen behind in meeting changing requirements, as well as to explore solutions for care of the many elderly without any prospects of being looked after by society. The DA will follow this issue up and monitor the outcomes closely.

Issued by Justus De Goede, DA Gauteng Spokesperson for Social Development, 6 November 2017