Bar council rejects EFF's bid to have NDPP disbarred

Johannesburg - The General Council of the Bar (GCB) has dismissed the EFF's application to have NDPP Shaun Abrahams struck off the roll of advocates, the NPA said on Friday.

The GCB found on Thursday that the EFF’s complaint did not warrant an investigation, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said.

“They found that there was no prima facie evidence to constitute a panel to investigate.”

In November 2016, the Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress stalwart Mathews Phosa asked the GCB to establish whether or not Abrahams was a fit and proper advocate, and whether he should be struck off the roll of advocates.

This followed the debacle over fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and former SA Revenue Service officials Ivan Pillay and Oupa Magashula.

Abrahams announced on October 11 that the three would be summonsed to appear in court on a charge of fraud relating to Pillay’s early retirement and the extension of his contract.

They were due to appear in court on November 2.

On October 31, Abrahams announced he had changed his mind. He said he had considered a 2009 memorandum from a legal executive at SARS stating that there were no reasons why Pillay could not retire early and be re-appointed.

The backlash against Abrahams was immediate, but he said he would not resign.

A day before the charges against Gordhan were announced, Abrahams met President Jacob Zuma and Justice Minister Michael Masutha at ANC headquarters Luthuli House, leading to speculation that the move was politically motivated.

News24