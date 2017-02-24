Movement lays charges of corruption against Finance Minister

Gordhan a 'serial lawbreaker' - BLF

23 February 2017

Johannesburg – The Black First Land First (BFL) movement has laid charges of corruption against Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan, calling him a "serial lawbreaker".

BLF national convener Andile Mngxitama laid charges against Gordhan on Wednesday at the Hillbrow police station, he told News24.

The charges are related to Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas' affidavit in the State of Capture report in which he claimed that the Gupta family offered him the job of finance minister to replace Nhlanhla Nene.

He told former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela that the family offered him R600m in cash during a meeting and he reported the matter to Gordhan.

"Gordhan did nothing about it, which is breaking the law. Gordhan has broken the law. He is expected to fight corruption; he is expected to act when unlawful activities are reported to him. He has done none of that... He is serial lawbreaker," Mngxitama said.

Mngxitama accused Gordhan of defending those who stole from the Reserve Bank during apartheid.

"R206bn was stolen during apartheid and a report came out. Gordhan has done nothing about it instead he is actively defending and protecting those who have stolen from the Reserve Bank...We have a minister entangled in organisations where he has shares," he said.

BLF application a 'political ploy'

Mngxitama filed a notice of motion with the High Court in October last year in which he called on Gordhan to comply with recommendations in the controversial CIEX report, Fin24 reported.

The report spelled out how Absa should repay a bailout for Bankorp, which Absa acquired in 1992. Bankorp received the R1.5bn bailout from the South African Reserve Bank in the 1980s and 1990s.

Gordhan's responding papers to the BLF's motion asked that the BLF's application be dismissed.

Gordhan said the CIEX report risked failing to abide by the Constitution and described it as a "26-year-old unsolicited document prepared by retired M16 spies".

Gordhan also said that the BLF's application is a "patent political ploy" and "unprecedented in its political intrigue".

The CIEX report, which was put together in the late 1990s, outlined how the new South African government could recoup monies that were lost because of alleged apartheid-era looting or illicit activities.

The 52-page report was drawn up by former British operative and founder of CIEX, Michael Oatley. CIEX is based in the UK and specialises in recoveries.

This article first appeared on News24, see here.