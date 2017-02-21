Spokesperson says meeting was specially convened to consider policy discussion documents

Only policy documents at ANC NEC meeting, Kodwa says

Johannesburg – The ANC only discussed its policy documents at its special NEC meeting on Monday, a spokesperson said.

According to news reports, some members of the party’s national executive committee were planning to call for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to step down.

“The NEC was specially convened to consider policy discussion documents as part of a road map towards the policy conference to be held in June,” ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.

“The NEC has adopted all the papers. They will be released to the media and for public engagements early next month.”

The ANC Youth League had accused Gordhan of protecting white monopoly capital.

He is due to deliver the annual Budget speech on Wednesday.

The policy documents are expected to outline the party’s plans for land redistribution, including more black people in the economy, and organisational renewal.

News24