New email suggests BLF leader received an instruction to write a column about Alec Hogg

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama did not only meet with the Guptas, he also received an instruction to write an article about BizNews editor Alec Hogg on their behalf.

This has been revealed in the #GuptaLeaks which shows that Mngxitama met with Gupta lieutenant Santosh Choubey in February 2016 and that he asked the family for funding around the same time.

Mngxitama has denied receiving any money from the Guptas despite aggressively defending them.

A new email has been discovered that suggests Mngxitama did more than just meet the Guptas; that he actually received instructions from the family and that his “free” voice may, at least once, have been steered by London PR firm Bell Pottinger and the Guptas.

