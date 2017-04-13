Dismissed Hawks head would not be able to return to office

High Court dismisses Ntlemeza's appeal

12 April 2017

Pretoria - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed embattled Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza’s leave to appeal a previous order of the court that set aside his appointment. The lawyers for the Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law, who brought the initial application against Ntlemeza's appointment, said the court had also granted the organisations' enforcement application, which meant that Ntlemeza would not be able to return to office. While Ntlemeza's application was being heard on Wednesday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said he had withdrawn the ministry's application to appeal the previous judgment.

Mbalula said in a statement that he would meet with the top management of the Hawks on Thursday. He would hold a media briefing after the meeting in order to explain his decision to the nation.

In March, the court found that then police minister Nathi Nhleko had ignored two court judgments, which found that Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honesty, when he appointed him head of the elite police unit.

The court found that the findings in both judgments constituted "direct evidence" that Ntlemeza lacked the requisite honesty, integrity, and conscientiousness to hold public office.

News24