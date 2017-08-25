Organisation wins all 10 portfolios that it contested, reaffirming student trust in them as representatives

Historical victory for DASO at UP

24 August 2017

Yesterday, the Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (DASO) received a resounding mandate to provisionally govern the SRC at the University of Pretoria (UP).

DASO won all 10 portfolios that it contested. This reaffirms the growing sentiment among South African students who trust DASO to put them first as their student representatives.

DASO would like to thank all UP students that have entrusted us with their support. We commit to doing justice to the faith shown in us.

We are excited to bring good governance to the institution with DASO provisionally holding 10 of the 12 seats. Our candidates are elected to the following portfolios:

Kwena Moloto for SRC President

Soraia Machado for SRC Secretary

Lihle Ngubane for Transformation & Student Success

Akhona Mdunge for Study Finance

Obakeng Sepeng for Societies

Jodie Chikowi for Postgraduate & International Student Affairs

Kyle Goosen for Marketing, Media & Communications

Lindi Mtsweni for Facilities, Safety & Security

Stanford Ndlovu for Day Students & External Campus Affairs

Duane van Wyk for SRC Treasurer

Opposition student political organisations have until Friday, 25 August at 09:00 to lodge objections at the IEC offices.

We are confident that the election was free and fair and we are readying our SRC members to serve all the students at the University of Pretoria, particularly the most poor and vulnerable.

This result reflects the growing support and trust that the DA has amongst young South Africans who recognise us as the only credible alternative for delivering skills, jobs and good governance.

Our DASO structures are working tirelessly to ensure that in addition to representing students successfully on student councils, we work with our local government to support our students and convince other students to deliver a DA-led government in 2019 to fix the broken and underfunded Higher Education and Training Sector.

Issued by Yusuf Cassim, DASO National Leader, 24 August 2017