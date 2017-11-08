Anton van der Bijl says ex-SABC COO is busy painting himself into a very expensive corner

Hlaudi and Tebele being refused leave to appeal

Former SABC Chief Operating Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s leave to appeal against the court ruling of 8 September in terms of which he and Simon Tebele are being held responsible for the legal costs of the SABC 8, was denied with cost today.

According to the Head of Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices, Anton van der Bijl, this attempt by Motsoeneng and Tebele was simply yet another failed attempt to postpone the inevitable. “Solidarity has made it clear many a time that it would not rest until Motsoeneng and Tebele have paid the money in their personal capacity as ordered by the court,” Van der Bijl said.

“Hlaudi is painting himself into a corner in an attempt to evade justice,” Van der Bijl concluded.

Statement issued by Anton van der Bijl, Head: Solidarity Centre for Fair Labour Practices, 7 November 2017