Union says case had to be postponed after former SABC COO failed to turn up

Hlaudi evades the court again – Solidarity

The court case in which Hlaudi Motsoeneng has to explain why he should not be held liable in a personal capacity for the wrongful dismissal of the SABC 8 journalists, has been postponed to 6 September 2017.

This follows after Motsoeneng did not turn up for today’s court proceedings. Motsoeneng did not provide a clear reason as to why he did not attend the court proceedings. Although Simon Tebele who was added as third respondent to Solidarity’s cost order case was present, he did not have any legal representation.

The judge ruled that both Motsoeneng and Tebele must be present when the court proceedings resume on 6 September. Should they fail to be present, the case will heard in their absence.

According to Anton van der Bijl, head of Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices, Solidarity respects the court’s ruling. “We do not agree with the actions of the SABC respondents who continue to change their legal representation at the last minute – it is a delaying tactic,” Van der Bijl said.

"We are still arguing that Motsoeneng made the decision to dismiss the journalists and that is why we are still holding him personally accountable for the costs incurred,” Van der Bijl concluded.

Anton van der Bijl

Head: Solidarity Centre for Fair Labour Practices

Juran van den Heever

Head: Solidarity Communications

Statement issued by Solidarity, 15 August 2017