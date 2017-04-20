Former SABC COO praised by supporters as the 'rose that grew from the concrete'

Johannesburg - The Hlaudi Motsoeneng show began at the Milpark Garden Court hotel at 11:00 on Wednesday with loyal supporters singing his praises.

Local musicians and artists took turns at the podium to defend him and berate SABC interim board member Krish Naidoo.

Naidoo was one of two board members who resigned in October 2016 during a Parliamentary portfolio committee meeting to discuss the public broadcaster. He was appointed to the interim board earlier this year.

During the former SABC COO's five-hour long press conference, his supporters showered him with tributes and called him the people's chief operating officer.

His supporters crammed themselves into the small press room to await the arrival of their "saviour". Sharply dressed in a tailored blue suit, he arrived to a chorus of tribute songs. According to one, he was a "rose that grew from the concrete".

After the foundation had been laid, he took to the podium and spoke about himself in the third person for over three hours. Here is a summary of what he said:

- I will not review the remedial actions of the Public Protector;

- Whites and blacks should support each other. The SABC's 90% local content quota is for blacks and whites;

- Lawyers said there is nothing wrong with the MultiChoice deal;

- The so-called SABC 8 journalists have not won the battle;

- Who is working for the Guptas? South Africans. If you chase them away then what happens to their jobs?;

- People are calling me to politics. Politicians would be shocked at the numbers that would vote for me;

- I won't contest for president of the country because I support a woman president;

- You may say you don't want Hlaudi, it's fine. But Hlaudi is going to lead you on another platform;

- I meet so many white people and they say Mr Hlaudi, we support what you do, we are with you;

- I have the power to turn South Africa around.

For some weary journalists, it was too much and they left midway. He concluded by saying that he would survive the SABC, but threatened to pursue a career in politics should his upcoming disciplinary hearing not go in his favour.

