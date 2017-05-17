Former Mining Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi makes damning new allegations on Eskom CEO's role

Former Mining Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has made damning new allegations that Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe and chair Ben Ngubane effectively pressed him to blackmail resources giant Glencore.

When he did not comply, he says, President Jacob Zuma fired him within weeks.

At the time the Gupta family were angling to buy Optimum, the coal mine that supplies Eskom’s Hendrina power station.

Glencore, which then owned Optimum, had placed it into business rescue in August after Molefe refused to renegotiate the price of a long-term supply contract and reinstated a disputed R2.17-billion penalty that Optimum supposedly owed for supplying substandard coal.

Speaking from Limpopo on Friday, Ramatlhodi, then minister of mineral resources, said he met with Molefe and Ngubane at the latter’s insistence.

At the meeting, they allegedly demanded that he suspend all Glencore’s mining licences in South Africa, pending the payment of the R2.17-billion penalty.

