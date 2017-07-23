Federation apparently overpaid for new head offices, while receiving under-payment for old building

he #Guptaleaks have shone light on the role former acting Eskom chief executive Collin Matjila played in facilitating the Guptas’ access to the state-owned electricity company.

Now amaBhungane can reveal how Matjila was already entangled with Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa in an earlier scandal in 2011 that appears to have ripped off Cosatu and helped force out its general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi.

Matjila, at that time in charge of Cosatu investment arm Kopano ke Matla, was tasked with securing a new Johannesburg headquarters for the trade union and selling the old Cosatu House.

Click here to read the full story.