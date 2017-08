Claim that Bongi Ngema-Zuma was not assisted in any way, a Bell Pottinger drafted fib

As President Jacob Zuma’s fate hangs in the balance, new evidence shows it was not only his son Duduzane, but also his fourth wife and their young son – and by extension he – who benefited from Gupta largesse. The #GuptaLeaks show that millions were paid towards an exclusive property purchase – trashing years of denial. The evidence also suggests that some of the money that found its way to the purchase was the proceeds of bribery, laundered from the UAE.

Click here to read full story.