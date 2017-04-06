NEWS & ANALYSIS

How Net1 flouts the financial rules - amaBhungane

Craig McKune |
05 April 2017
FSB is probing company over allegations that it abuses its clients – mostly social grant beneficiaries.

he Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing Net 1 over allegations that it abuses its clients – mostly social grant beneficiaries – and breaks financial laws.

Net 1 is the US-listed parent company of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which pays social grants for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). Net 1 has controversially used this access to sell loans, insurance, airtime and electricity to grant beneficiaries.

The probe comes after a whistleblower and I separately presented evidence and questions to the FSB, a financial services regulator, suggesting Net 1’s sales staff might not be properly accredited to sell some of its financial products.

Net 1 does not have its own financial services provider (FSP) license and outsources the role to a third party. The evidence presented suggests this third party might not have the capacity to make sure Net 1 sticks to the rules.

Click here to read the full report. 

 

