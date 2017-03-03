DP also tells parliament he has no knowledge of the doings of Mr Jimmy Manyi being funded by whomever

Don't take the law into your own hands - Ramaphosa on xenophobic attacks

Cape Town - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans are not a xenophobic nation, and has called on angry citizens not to take the law into their own hands over perceived criminality.

Ramaphosa was answering a question in the National Assembly on Wednesday on the recent attacks on foreign nationals in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

"We can all agree that the events of the past two days are rather sad. These are incidents no one can gloat about," he said.

"What is clear is that South Africa is not xenophobic. We don't hate foreigners. In fact we've opened our arms forever and a day to people of other countries.

"Where there has been criminal activity, we are saying that police must investigate that. That's not saying that foreigners are criminals and that they get involved in all manner of criminal activity."

Ramaphosa said SA wants to protect the rights, property and well-being of foreigners in the country in the same way he wants South Africans in other countries to be protected.

He called on people not to take the law into their own hands, and to let the police and the country's "robust laws" deal with these matters.

He said the government has been preaching an anti-xenophobic message. Those foreign nationals who have been found guilty of criminal activity must be dealt with by the law.

South Africa was a home for all, he said.

'Not here to loot'

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa asked Ramaphosa about the ANCYL's allegations that he and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan were trying to influence business dealings at the state-owned South African Airways.

Ramaphosa dismissed the youth league's assertion as "fake news", saying it was a complete lie and fabrication and that he is currently engaging them on their statement.

"I did not leave business to come to government services to then conduct fraudulent business in government," he said.

"I am of the view that if you want to make money, make money in business. Don't try and come and make money in government.

"I did not come to try and loot state-owned businesses, and that I will never do."

He said he is already a famed businessman.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen was heard yelling out "Awkward!" as Ramaphosa sat down.

'No knowledge of the doings of Mr Manyi'

DA MP David Maynier asked Ramaphosa if he thought it was right that new ANC MP Brian Molefe "funded" the Progressive Professionals Forum, headed by Jimmy Manyi, while he was CEO of Eskom.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Tuesday revealed that two "sponsorships" were received by the forum, one of R440 000 from Eskom, and another for R400 000 from Transnet.

"With the greatest respect, I have no knowledge of all this," Ramaphosa answered.

"If I did have any knowledge, possibly I'd be able to refer you, but I have no knowledge of the doings of Mr Jimmy Manyi being funded by whomever.

"Much as I would really like to assist you, on this one, you'll have to forgive me, I have no knowledge."

News24

Sassa 'Armageddon' will be avoided

Ramaphosa also said government will not allow the wheels to come off as a Sassa social grants crisis looms.

IFP MP Liesl van der Merwe said Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini had shown no leadership on the matter, and had actually "gone rogue" this week by not appearing in two parliamentary meetings.

She said Dlamini's department has absolutely no plan to take over the scheme in 30 days' time, and wanted to know if Ramaphosa could reassure Parliament over the pending "Armageddon".

"One of the really good things about our democracy, is it allows us to be able to raise matters of national interest like you are," Ramaphosa said.

"In doing so, we should also be willing to listen precisely to steps that are being taken."

"There aren't any!" opposition MPs shouted.

"The Sassa matter is being addressed," he said.

"How?" opposition MPs shouted over him.

"The 'Armageddon' that you are talking about will be avoided," he continued.

He said the 17 million people dependent on the grants will be paid on April 1, and government was fully aware of the Constitutional Court requirements.

"We are going to make sure that the wheels don't come off," he said.

"They already have!" Opposition MPs shouted back.

"When we do," he continued, "the minister will be prepared to come back here and address this matter and outline the steps that are being taken."

"Where is she?" they shouted one last time.

'Nothing suspicious' in review of mental health laws

Ramaphosa also addressed the issue of the more than 100 mental health patients who died in Gauteng after being transferred from government-subsidised Life Esidimeni centres to various unlicensed NGOs in 2016.

He said the final report of Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba concluded that there was prima facie evidence that certain officials and NGOs violated the Constitution and the Mental Health Care Act.

He said there should be dialogue about mental health care being handled at national government level instead of provincially.

"When we negotiated this Constitution, many people were fearful that national government would become so powerful and so overbearing it would override interests at the local level.

"The truth is, many have seen how national government has tried to help all people.

"There is nothing suspicious that national government does to undermine any sphere of government in the country."

Department 'hamstrung' by laws

He said national government was being hamstrung by current laws in addressing the important issue of mental health on a national scale.

There is nothing wrong with South Africans reflecting 22 years into democracy on examining the country's laws and asking if authority should be transferred to the national government and the minister on this issue, Ramaphosa said.

He also defended government's overall record in healthcare, saying the life expectancy in South Africa has risen to 62 years of age as of 2016.

It was "somewhere in the 50s" when the ANC government took over in 1994.

The ANC government took over a fragmented healthcare system that abused people throughout the country, he said.

He concluded by saying Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is doing a good job under very difficult circumstances.

