Axed ANC committee chairperspon says she will never betray her moral conscience

Without Prejudice

Life is beautiful with all its harsh blows.

What a dramatic day 17 August 2017! Exactly 35 years when Ruth First was assassinated and 35 years since I was associated with the ANC, my ANC chose to prosecute truth, strangulate honesty, assassinate its mission, protect corruption?

By the way I was found guilty by the ANC Study Group on Tuesday morning for voting with my moral conscience. I'm still going to face same charges in KZN on the 10 September 2017. After that I will face same charges nationally. Notwithstanding I have been banished and am on death row for the same charges. It does not end there my children are also sentenced to intimidation and death threats for supporting their mother who is fighting corruption.

Under apartheid I was detained without trial at age 14 for following my moral conscience. The RSA constitution 1996 is on my side but not the ANC.

I fought apartheid and I will fight corruption because both are enemies of my people. They are equally responsible for unemployment, poverty, destruction of moral fiber and are the root cause of the pain and suffering of my people.

By the way it is August month ...

President Zuma is still the President

Mduduzi Manana is still the Deputy Minister of Higher Education

Women are persecuted...

What did we expect? Somebody asked me 'Makhosi you are smiling and happy'. Well! I'm effective. I'm a thorn in the ANC flesh for betraying our mission. I'm not capturable and corruptible. When you get a promotion in the ANC today, chances are that you might be captured. When you are demoted, you must be doing something right. It sounds abnormal, Eish!

Truth be told "the ANC like most liberation movements in Africa is breaking down all that it has built over 103 years. Are we surprised when our people burn down schools, libraries, community halls etc. meant to benefit them?

If the ruling party that proclaims to be a leader of society is doing the same, what authority does it have to lead a society when stealing is rewarded; lies are protected; when corruption is cushioned; when violence against women is trivialized; when the rule of law is disregarded; when its branches, state institutions are captured?

Please be assured I shall never betray my moral conscience. Lies die truth never does. I don't live for today only, I live for future generations.

Don't pity me. Instead ask yourself how far can you go for your country? I was always prepared to die for my country if needs be.

Our children must find truth liberating.

I have no regrets for fighting.

Like a wife in an abusive relationship, I'm still hoping that sanity would prevail but at some point I have to confront the reality that the ANC is in the Moral Intensive Care Unit. It is clinically dead, only a miracle could rescue it. Is it time to pull off the plug, kiss goodbye? I wonder. If it survives, will it return to its former glory? Food for thought...

I have a lot of thinking to do.

Please don't listen to them when they say I'm going to join the DA. Their intelligence once more is wrong. I'm not and will never. I look forward to being a backbencher...

They cannot wait to fire me from the ANC. Eish! I'm also disturbing them from their looting....

Issued by Makhosi Khoza MP via Facebook, 18 August 2017