Ex-cop also tells court he believes Andre Lincoln was trying to protect Vito Palazzolo

'I never tampered with apartheid crime scenes' - ex-cop tells court

2 May 2017

Cape Town - A former high-ranking policeman has denied involvement in allegedly government-ordered crimes committed in the 1980s and says he instead went out of his way to sensitively handle the scenes.

Leonard Knipe was testifying in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday in the civil trial focusing on Major-General Andre Lincoln.

He previously testified that Knipe was part of a group of police officers that "cleaned" crime scenes, including after the killing of seven anti-apartheid activists in Gugulethu in 1986, and the bombing of Community House in Salt River in 1987.

But on Tuesday Knipe denied this.

"I was the policeman who arrived on the scene - one of the first. I took charge of the scene," he testified, referring to the Gugulethu incident.

"I arranged that forensics arrived on the scene, as horrific as it was."

Shocked

Knipe said that together with another sergeant, he had noted what each of the seven killed had on them.

One was lying with his stomach on the ground and it was feared there was a hand grenade beneath him.

The area was cleared.

"A rope was tied to the belt of the deceased and he was pulled over to see what was there," Knipe said.

He denied "sweeping" the scene as Lincoln had alleged.

"There was criticism [relating to] arrangements I had made to wash blood off the streets afterward… But this was standard procedure," Knipe said.

He said he knew nothing about the Community House incident and was shocked that Lincoln had alleged he did. - News24

The mafioso and the kitchen makeover - details emerge in court

Allegations about the relationship between mafioso Vito Palazzolo and a high-ranking policeman tasked with investigating him surfaced in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Ex-policeman Leonard Knipe testified about this in the civil trial focusing on Major-General Andre Lincoln.

In 1996, former president Nelson Mandela had appointed Lincoln to head up a special presidential investigative task unit, which would operate separately from the police and report to Mandela, former deputy president Thabo Mbeki and then minister of safety and security, Sydney Mufamadi.

Lincoln was tasked with, among other matters, investigating Palazzolo and his links to government officials, police and businessman.

Lincoln's advocate Johann Nortje previously told the court that Lincoln had also been appointed to head a covert intelligence operation dubbed "Project Intrigue".

But on Tuesday Knipe testified that he believed Intrigue "was being done to protect Vito Palazzolo".

"I found no endeavour was being made to [extradite] this international fugitive."

Knipe said he believed Lincoln was behind this.

He said he also believed there was previously a "very good case" involving Lincoln and Palazzolo.

"It pertained to the allegation that Palazzolo had modernised the kitchen being used by [Lincoln]," said Knipe.

He believed Palazzolo had paid for the kitchen revamp.

Lincoln was not prosecuted for this.

He was previously arrested when criminal allegations against him and others in the presidential investigative unit then surfaced.

Lincoln is now claiming R15m in damages from the minister of safety and security (now the minister of police) for alleged malicious prosecution.

The case continues on Wednesday.

News24