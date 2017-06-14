Hlaudi says he only found out about his dismissal during a press briefing

I was 'left in the dark' over axing - Motsoeneng

13 June 2017

Johannesburg - While the SABC is adamant that its former COO was duly informed of his axing, Hlaudi Motsoeneng claims he has been "left in the dark".

"I have still not received anything from the SABC. My lawyer Zola Majavu is also in the dark," Motsoeneng told News24 on Tuesday morning.

Motsoeneng's tenure at the state broadcaster came to an end following a ruling by Advocate Nazeer Cassim, who was chairing his internal disciplinary hearing.

He said he only found out about his dismissal during a press briefing held by the interim board chair, Khanyisile Kweyama, on Monday afternoon.

"I have not received the ruling. I cannot comment on something that I have not seen. I need to peruse the ruling before I can make any further comments," he said on Monday evening.

The SABC dismissed Motsoeneng after he was found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing.

Motsoeneng was charged with bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.

"The chair has given us feedback this morning. He has recommended (which the board has accepted) that Motsoeneng be dismissed from the SABC. The SABC board has accepted those recommendations and we have communicated with Motsoeneng the decisions of the SABC," Kweyama said.

SABC spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago denied Motsoeneng's claims, saying that all correspondence was sent to him prior to the announcement being made on Monday afternoon.

"He was sent a letter. They used [the] mechanism they always used by sending an email to his lawyer."

Kganyago said a notification was sent back to the SABC that Majavu had received the letter of termination.

"This is how the SABC has been communicating all the time. As far as the board is concerned, it's sent."

News24