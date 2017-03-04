MEC says report will be provided, adds that investigators will also review competence of all maintenance companies

Gauteng government appoints an independent investigator to probe Charlotte Maxeke Hospital structural failure

3 March 2017

The Gauteng Provincial government MEC has appointed an independent legal firm to investigate the cause of a roof collapse at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital during maintenance works on Thursday.

Announcing the appointment this morning MEC for Infrastructure Development, Jacob Mamabolo commented: “We have appointed a reputable legal firm Adams and Adams to conduct the investigations into these incidents and to provide a detailed report of what really transpired. We have also tasked the investigators to review the competence of all companies appointed to do maintenance in all our health facilities in the province.”

The site of the incident has been sealed off and the investigations will commence immediately. The contractor has been removed from the site with immediate effect for the duration of the investigation.

“We will act firmly and swiftly to ensure that action is taken against anyone found responsible for this tragic incident,” added MEC Mamabolo

Five patients were treated and discharged, none of the affected patients required emergency operation or admission following the structural failure. Preliminary indications suggest that the incident happened due to the contractor stockpiling heavy concrete on the roof, while the structure was not strong enough to carry the weight.

MEC Mamabolo today 03 March 2017 visited the site of the collapse along with investigators who started their work.

“We should also appeal to everybody to stop the speculation; the claim that this particular incident happened because the building is neglected is not true. In fact we appointed the contractor to conduct maintenance work, it is the contractor who was negligent,” Mamabolo said.

He said the Department would keep the public updated about the ongoing investigation.

Issued by Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson, Gauteng Department of Infrastructure, 3 March 2017