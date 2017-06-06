DNA test identified decomposing corpse as that of New York-based Unicef director

Inquest opened after Nikoi’s body found on Table Mountain

Cape Town - Western Cape police are investigating an inquest docket following the discovery of Charlotte "Nana Yaa" Nikoi's body on Table Mountain.

A DNA test had identified the decomposing body as that of the New York-based Unicef director, who went missing on March 21, Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday.

Asked whether officers had opened a murder or inquest docket, he said the latter. This would indicate that no foul play was suspected.

The Unicef associate director for human resources disappeared without a trace while hiking up Platteklip Gorge with her family more than two months ago.

Her husband Chris previously told News24 that he, Nikoi and their daughter went walking on the mountain on Human Rights Day.

However, less than an hour into the walk, Nikoi said she was turning back. They had planned to meet again at the start of the trail, but she was not there when they returned.

Paul Scheepers, a private investigator hired to help the family, confirmed to IOL that her phone, wallet and passport were found on her. He believed she had taken the wrong route.

In a statement at the weekend, Unicef said it was saddened by the news and expressed its sympathies to her family.

"Nana Yaa was a committed colleague who devoted the past 18 years of her life to the work and values of the United Nations. Her warmth and steadfast support will be missed by all those who knew her."

The organisation thanked local authorities and others for their help with the case.

News24